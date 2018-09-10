This Week’s Hype

The Stanford string theory group is not taking the attack by Harvard’s Cumrun Vafa lying down. After an arXiv barrage of papers defending KKLT (see here), they’ve now enlisted the Stanford press office, which has produced a five part promotional series about the scientific glories of the string theory landscape. The first part of the series is online today, the rest to come soon.
The great thing about having your university press office write stories like this for you is that they will just print whatever you want, unlike journalists, who might ask your critics what they think and even quote them. Even better than not having to hear from your critics, you can try and discredit them as close-minded reactionaries unethically thwarting the search for truth, by misrepresenting their arguments:
“One dominant view in the community is that believing in the Landscape might have the negative effect of leading people away from fundamental physics, so we shouldn’t even discuss it,” said Shamit Kachru, who holds the Wells Family Directorship of the Stanford Institute for Theoretical Physics (SITP).
I’ve never heard anyone argue that “we shouldn’t even discuss it”. There is a dominant view in the field that what the theorists at Stanford are doing is not science, but the arguments for this are scientific, not arguments about what is or what isn’t good PR. Will we see any of these arguments in the rest of the series?
Yikes — I get the feeling that quote is going to haunt Shamit…
I think Kachru was conflating two true things (and adding the silliness about “we shouldn’t even discuss it).
1. Taking “community” as physicists in general, a “dominant” view would be that this is pseudo-science and discrediting science in general, so people shouldn’t do it.
2. Taking “community” as string theorists, I don’t think this is “dominant”, but if you look at the video in the linked posting, you see that Vafa is arguing that acceptance of KKLT vacua and the Stanford landscape claims is discrediting string theory in particular (as unpredictive). Vafa’s conclusion though is the opposite of “shouldn’t even discuss it”, instead he’s trying to encourage discussion of the technicalities, hoping that these will show inconsistency of the KKLT vacua and remove the problem for string theory posed by the Stanford landscape philosophy.
I think the reason we’re seeing a PR campaign from Stanford right now, given that there has been no recent progress on the landscape stuff, is just the perceived need of a response to the bad PR coming from press coverage of what Vafa is doing.
Part 2 is out: https://news.stanford.edu/2018/09/11/cosmic-symphony-vibrating-strings/
We depressing learn that we are a part of the Multiverse, but not how our particular universe came into being. What is tee’d up to describe this? Inflation and Andrei Linde are next. Here comes conflation of the string theory landscape with Linde’s inflationary multiverse…