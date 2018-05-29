Feynman at 100

The past month has seen quite a few events and articles celebrating the 100th anniversary of Richard Feynman’s birth (see for example here, here, here and here). Feynman was one of the great figures of twentieth century physics, with a big intellectual influence on me and on many generations of particle theorists. In particular, his development of the path integral formulation of quantum mechanics and the Feynman diagram method for calculating and understanding what quantum field theories are telling us are at the center of how we have learned to think about fundamental physics and apply it to the real world.
When I first started studying physics, in the seventies, Feynman was a major figure to physicists, but not that well-known outside the subject. After the 1985 appearance of the book of anecdotes “Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!” and his 1986 role in the report on the Challenger disaster (followed by more anecdotes in the 1988 “What Do You Care What Other People Think?”) Feynman became a huge public figure. The Physics section of any book store that carried science books would often have nearly a whole shelf of books by and about him, with the only competition the shelf of books about Einstein (the Hawking shelf didn’t get going until a bit later).
I avidly read the Feynman anecdote books when they came out and was suitably entertained, but I also found them a bit disturbing. Too many of the anecdotes seemed to revolve around Feynman showing how much smarter he was than someone else. I hadn’t thought much about this, but was interested to read historian of science Melinda Baldwin’s piece Feynman the Joker this month at Physics Today. It ends with:
But Feynman’s charm and brilliance were only one side of his personality. His writings, and the accounts of those who knew him, reveal a man whose faith in his own brilliance could veer into self-absorption and the mistreatment of others, particularly those whom Feynman didn’t consider his equals. Even people who admired Feynman’s intellectual gifts could become exasperated with his antics, and some important professional and personal relationships went off the rails when that happened. Feynman’s legacy reminds us that it’s important to have fun with physics—but to make sure those around us are having fun too.
I think this is an overly harsh take on Feynman, but do think that his later career suffered from the sort of self-absorption Baldwin points to. She links to an interview with Gell-Mann, which includes:
One of your best-known interactions was with Richard Feynman at Caltech. What was that like?
We had offices essentially next door to each other for 33 years. I was very, very enthusiastic about Feynman when I arrived at Caltech. He was much taken with me, and I thought he was terrific. I got a huge kick out of working with him. He was funny, amusing, brilliant.
What about the stories that you two had big problems with each other?
Oh, we argued all the time. When we were very friendly, we argued. And then later, when I was less enthusiastic about him, we argued also. At one point he was doing some pretty good work—not terribly deep, but it was very important—on the structure of protons and neutrons. In that work he referred to quarks, antiquarks, and gluons, of which they were made, but he didn’t call them quarks, antiquarks, and gluons. He called them “partons,” which is a half-Latin, half-Greek, stupid word. Partons. He said he didn’t care what they were, so he made up a name for them. But that’s what they were: quarks, antiquarks, and gluons, and he could have said that. And then people realized that they were quarks, and so then you had the “quark-parton” model. We finally constructed a theory—I didn’t do it by myself; it was the result of several of us put together. We constructed the right theory, called Quantum Chromodynamics, which I named. And Feynman didn’t believe it.
He didn’t believe that the theory was correct?
No. He had some other cuckoo scheme based on his partons. Finally after a couple of years he gave up because he was very bright and realized after a while that we were correct. But he resisted it, and I didn’t understand why he had to be that way. Partons…
Looking at Feynman’s career, his great accomplishments were in the years 1947-58, and it’s somewhat surprising that he didn’t make major contributions (besides the partons…) to the development of the Standard Model in the years from 1958-73. One contributing factor may have been his insistence on “What I cannot create I do not understand.” John Preskill recounts in a recent talk:
Feynman often told students to disregard what others had done, to work things out for oneself. Not everyone thought that was good advice. One who disagreed was Sidney Coleman, a Caltech grad student in the late 50s and early 60s. Coleman says: “Had Feynman not been as smart as he was, I think he would have been too original for his own good. There was always an element of showboating in his character. He was like the guy that climbs Mt. Blanc barefoot just to show it could be done. A lot of things he did were to show, you didn’t have to do it that way, you can do it this other way. And the other way, in fact, was not as good as the first way, but it showed he was different. … I’m sure Dick thought of that as a virtue, as noble. I don’t think it’s so. I think it’s kidding yourself. Those other guys are not all a collection of yo-yos. Sometimes it would be better to take the recent machinery they have built and not try to rebuild it, like reinventing the wheel. … Dick could get away with a lot because he was so goddamn smart. He really could climb Mont Blanc barefoot.”
A related aspect of Feynman’s working method was a sizable amount of hostility to any abstract mathematics. In his talk at the Caltech Feynman 100 event, Lenny Susskind makes a great point of this, seeing Feynman’s insistence on physical intuition rather than mathematics as a key to his strength. For some problems though, as Sidney Coleman realized, refusing the mathematician’s toolbox may just make it impossible to do what you need to do.
A peculiar aspect of the Caltech scientific symposium was that the two talks on particle physics (by David Gross and Hirosi Ooguri) spent a great deal of time promoting something that Feynman detested. While Gross described a major legacy of Feynman as “a healthy disrespect for authority” and “a total aversion to BS”, those characteristics led Feynman to have a very negative view of string theory, up until his death. He was known to remark that “string theorists don’t make predictions, they make excuses”, and in a 1987 interview stated:
Now I know that other old men have been very foolish in saying things like this, and, therefore, I would be very foolish to say this is nonsense. I am going to be very foolish, because I do feel strongly that this is nonsense! I can’t help it, even though I know the danger in such a point of view. So perhaps I could entertain future historians by saying I think all this superstring stuff is crazy and is in the wrong direction.
What is it you don’t like about it?
I don’t like that they’re not calculating anything. I don’t like that they don’t check their ideas. I don’t like that for anything that disagrees with an experiment, they cook up an explanation – a fix-up to say “Well, it still might be true”. For example, the theory requires ten dimensions. Well, maybe there’s a way of wrapping up six of the dimensions. Yes, that’s possible mathematically, but why not seven? When they write their equation, the equation should decide how many of these things get wrapped up, not the desire to agree with experiment. In other words, there’s no reason whatsoever in superstring theory that it isn’t eight of the ten dimensions that get wrapped up and that the result is only two dimensions, which would be completely in disagreement with experience. So the fact that it might disagree with experience is very tenuous, it doesn’t produce anything; it has to be excused most of the time. It doesn’t look right.
Asked at the end of his talk what he thought Feynman would say about string theory today, Ooguri responded with an argument that string theory had made a lot of progress since Feynman’s time, was much better understood, and was the only known consistent way to do things. He said he was very curious to know what Feynman would say, but I think it’s extremely clear what that would be: he thought it was BS back in 1987, and thirty years of lack of any progress towards making any predictions has shown that he was right back then.
I’m still an admirer of Feynman’s work and career (and sorry that I never got a chance to meet him), but at the same time think it’s a good idea to acknowledge that he, like any scientist, had his limitations. Adopting his hostility to abstract math and trying to climb Mont Blanc barefoot is likely a bad lesson to draw from his career. On the other hand, a really good lesson to learn from Feynman would be the importance of recognizing when theorists have nothing but excuses and are engaging in BS. There’s no question at all about what Feynman would have thought of the current mania for the string theory multiverse.
Peter,
I also grew up admiring Feynman and still do. Unlike you I had a chance to meet him and talk a bit with him and I wasn’t disappointed though he was not the stupendous lecturer that most people still make him out to be (that was Julian Schwinger!!). He was tentative and messy but he was charming and quite unique in the way he captured your attention. I take a bit of issue with what you say about the interviews that became, “You must be joking,…”. The anecdotes have a common thread which is his pleasure in mystifying other people by leading them to believe he was much smarter than he really was! There is a different way to interpret the whole of these episodes as suggesting that people are a lot more gullible than you may think and ready to make him smarter than he was. I believe that is the source of the charm and the popular success of that book. The following ones show much more of his humane side specially the story about the death of his first wife which was later turned into a movie.
As for Gell-Mann’s qualms I would say his ego is pretty comparable to Feynman’s in magnitude from what I could gather since I also met him a few times. I would not care for whatever option each of them held about the other or whether “quark” is any more refined than “parton” just because it was picked from Finnegan’s Wake rather than Dollywood!
Joao Leao,
I haven’t met Gell-Mann either, but from what I’ve heard don’t doubt that his ego is just as healthy as Feynman’s was. He did however have a lot more success with the theory of the strong interactions than Feynman ever did. Part of this may have just been being of a somewhat younger generation, but I think his ability to exploit symmetry arguments involving the non-trivial abstract mathematics of the representation theory of groups like SU(3) was also part of the story (and I think it’s possible this is what Coleman had in mind in his comments).
When I was younger I had unreserved admiration for Feynman, read a lot of his books, and learned much of what I know from him (in fact there is even a video of my impersonating Feynman on the Internet, which I’m afraid has more views than my papers have readers).
Unfortunately, one thing that I took unquestioningly from him was his hostility to philosophy, which lasted until I met actual philosophers, and realized that they are far from the empty-headed-talking-about-angels-dancing-on-pinheads stereotype that Feynman propagates: they actually know a LOT, have little tolerance for unrigorous thought, and understand well problems that still confound physicists to this day.
Joao Leao,
I just noticed that Clifford Johnson seems to have somewhat shared my reaction to the 85 book, see
http://asymptotia.com/2018/05/11/feynman-centenary/
“the famous “Surely You’re Joking…” book, which even back then in my naivety, I began to recognise as partly a physicist’s user manual for how to be a jerk to those around you. (I know I’m in the minority on this point…) “
The take from these anecdotes is that Feynman loved to draw attention to himself in a sly or subversive way – whenever the setting was pretentious, serious, highbrow, he would try to do something outré.
He adopted his exaggerated Brooklyn-Italian accent to sound like a street-smart gangsta because he grew up in a working-class neighborhood where being geeky was unfashionable; he was short and bad at sports. The prankster persona was perhaps also his way of impressing other kids.
The other thing I heard – and I don’t know if it’s true – is that he was hard to collaborate with because he was too self-absorbed, that for most students it was not ideal to have him as a PhD advisor – the issue being that he was self-taught for good and bad and his style of working was difficult to emulate.
He was fond of saying that physicists can re-invent the parts of math they need for their work rather than trying to follow the developments in mathematics in general; this was probably fine for him but not the best practical advice. He joked about those other physicists who (unlike him) knew group theory stuff.
I also have been through some of the erstwhile Feynman worshiper’s stages of grief, though I still love re-reading all those books I collected. I’ll forever be grateful for “QED: The Strange Theory of Light and Matter”, even if it’s dated. I still find “There’s Plenty of Room at the Bottom” charming, even if it had nothing to do with actual progress in the field of nanotechnology. While an unrefined and halting speaker, his public lectures still always struck me as remarkably dense with instructive content. I liked how he made this point so emphatically:
“It doesn’t matter how beautiful your theory is, it doesn’t matter how smart you are. If it doesn’t agree with experiment, it’s wrong.”
I watched a recording of a lecture he gave, I think at the Esalen Institute. It was a little embarrassing (the attire alone…), but he made a very pithy comment near the end about what was then (mid-80s?) the current state of theoretical particle physics. Something about underestimating theorists’ taste for speculation in response to the dwindling supply of new experimental data. While his tone was cheerfully derisive, I wonder if the current state of affairs would leave even him too depressed to comment.
LMMI,
I think you’re referring to this talk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eRCygdW–c
around the 59 minute point,
The Feynman cult is a funny thing – for writing something similar in spirit in my book (about how Feynman’s approach was not the right one for the 1970s developments at the boundary of maths and physics) I get these angry rants from crackpots about how *dare* I say that Feynman was not the greatest genius that ever lived, etc, etc, etc, and in any case I’m just a dumb string theorist who could never appreciate Real Physics.
That said, I don’t think the position you adopt here (that, for all his greatness, Feynman’s flaws as a scientist and a human should be recognised, but when it comes to his end-of-career judgement on string theory he is infallible) is coherent. If (as is surely true) we should not take Feynman’s opinion on topics on the intersection of physics and mathematics as the most acute one, then why should we care what what he thought about string theory?
And while on this topic, the anecdotes in the Feynman books about his visits to strip clubs and the like read odd on first reading and even more so today. Powerful man tells stories about how he got laid; not a genre that has aged well.
There’s no question that Feynman was smart but I think more than that he was extremely clever and valued that much more than rigorous intelligence. Clever people are smart but cleverness looks at the the world in a different way. I have the impression that Feynman talked about this but I don’t have a reference handy. But the difference between intelligence and cleverness has always stuck with me (being somewhat smart but not overly clever). I think a lot of success in physics obviously requires smarts but cleverness is often the key to new insights.
Pingback: Feynman at 100 | 3 Quarks Daily
Joseph Conlon,
I don’t think that Feynman’s judgment on anything was infallible, just that it’s clear what it was (and would still be now) in the case of string theory. Given this, it’s rather odd to honor his memory with talks promoting a research program he thought was misguided. It would have been just as odd to honor him by bringing in a bunch of mathematicians to promote, say, the categorical representation theory approach to geometric Langlands as the right way to think about certain quantum field theories.
On his fondness for strip clubs and anecdotes about best strategies for convincing low self-esteem women in bars to come home with him, I don’t want to host a discussion of the morality of his sexual behavior here. As far as I know, this didn’t involve women he had professional relationships with, and he seems to have been no more a misogynist than the average person of his age.
Yes, that’s the one. There’s another on computers, I think. Also a bit cringeworthy.
On the other hand, a Nobel Laureate in physics, taking the time for an open exchange of ideas with what’s likely a pretty woo crowd even by Californian standards. Everyone being reasonably respectful. A remarkable social feat, if nothing else.
I was a grad student in the Friedman-Kendall group at MIT when “The Hunting of the Quark” was published (which Riordan claimed led to the 1990 Nobel Prize for quark discovery). The book has anecdotes from the late 60’s about Feynman coming up to SLAC as the deep inelastic scattering experiments were starting to get hints of something hard inside the proton. According to the book, he came to”snoop around” the End Station counting house and would later brilliantly recast Bjorken’s “scaling” in pictorial terms (Feynman diagrams). But when I asked them for more Feynman stories I was told that when they all hung out with him he was a pretty typical theorist, this whole “pool shark from Brooklyn” persona came later.