Various mathematics-related news:
- The Perimeter Institute has been moving towards an increased engagement with mathematics and mathematicians in recent years. Matilde Marcolli and Ben Webster are now joining them as Associate Faculty.
- Quanta magazine has an excellent article by Kevin Hartnett on the state of efforts by mathematicians to understand mirror symmetry.
- My colleague Dorian Goldfeld has become editor of the Journal of Number Theory, succeeding David Goss, who passed away last year. He tells me that the journal will sponsor a biennial conference, first one next year, announcement here. There will also every two years be a David Goss prize awarded to a young researcher in number theory.
- The latest Notices has an interesting and extensive article about Claire Voisin.
- John Baez has an ongoing online course on Applied Category Theory.
- Mathematician/musician Tom Lehrer is 90 this month, and there’s a story about him at Nature. For an example of his music, listen to Lobachevsky.
- I’d missed the news that Roger Howe now has a tenure-track position at Texas A & M. Good luck to him on getting tenure! Howe duality is very much worth knowing about, here’s an expository treatment.