Recent Developments in Constructive Field Theory

Posted on March 13, 2018 by woit

This week there’s a mini-workshop here at Columbia organized by the probabilists, on Recent Developments in Constructive Field Theory. I’ll be attending some of the talks, will write more here if I can come up with something constructive to say.

Update: One of the talks today was Sourav Chatterjee on Yang-Mills for Probabilists, explaining what Yang-Mills and lattice gauge theory are, along the lines of this preprint. The discussion brought back memories of my grad school days and early research, but I fear didn’t give much cause for optimism that there will be much progress anytime soon on a rigorous understanding of 4d Yang-Mills theory.

2 Responses to Recent Developments in Constructive Field Theory

  1. Bill says:
    March 14, 2018 at 6:05 am

    Peter, what makes you say “I fear [it] didn’t give much cause for optimism…”

    Isn’t translating and explaining the problems clearly to mathematicians a good thing?

  2. Peter Woit says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Bill,
    Definitely a good thing. I just meant that, from the discussion amongst experts in the field, things haven’t advanced that much since my grad student days and it seems that we’re still very far from a solid understanding of basic issues about pure Yang-Mills in 4d.

