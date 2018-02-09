Various and Sundry

- I recently spent some time looking at old postings on this blog, partly because of writing this blog entry, partly because Gil Kalai got me a copy of his book Gina Says. For a moment I thought this would be a good time to write something about the “String Wars”, but then decided that project should wait for another time. I did go quickly through old postings (there are 1660 of them…) and pick out a small subset that might be more worth reading for anyone with time on their hands. A list is available by selecting the category Favorite Old Posts.
- Another category of blog posts that includes many that I spent more time than usual writing is that of Book Reviews, of which there are 93 here (about ten of these were written for publication elsewhere). Among the forthcoming books I’m hoping to write about are Sabine Hossenfelder’s Lost in Math, and the fifth volume of Raoul Bott’s Collected Works (listed at Target under “test prep and study guides”). Some other forthcoming books are Sean Carroll’s Something Deeply Hidden, and a new book by Brian Greene that I know nothing about other than this.
- A debate various places on Twitter about science journalism and accuracy included this from neuroscientist Chris Chambers, who explains that when he looked into this he discovered what I’ve often seen in physics reporting: the source of hype is more often scientists and their press releases than journalists.
https://twitter.com/chrisdc77/status/960304692449435648
- The nLab project has been joined by the even more exciting mLab project (some discussion here).
- This semester MSRI is running a program on enumerative geometry, with two workshops so far, materials here and here. A lot of this subject has been influenced by ideas from physics, in particular from topological quantum field theories. While my Columbia colleague Andrei Okounkov has been on leave this year, he’s written two excellent surveys of some recent work, see here (for the ICM) and here. For older surveys from him, see here and here.
About
-
-
Quantum Theory, Groups and Representations
Not Even Wrong: The Book
Categories
- Book Reviews (93)
- BRST (12)
- Experimental HEP News (148)
- Fake Physics (4)
- Favorite Old Posts (46)
- Langlands (25)
- Multiverse Mania (142)
- Not Even Wrong: The Book (27)
- Obituaries (18)
- Quantum Mechanics (9)
- Quantum Theory: The Book (6)
- Strings 2XXX (16)
- This Week's Hype (99)
- Uncategorized (1,152)
Recent Comments
- Muon g-2 Anomaly Gone? 48
vmarko, Shantanu, Peter Woit, arxiv etc, X, arxiv etc [...]
- Various and Sundry 1
anon
- Quick Links 10
Paolo Bertozzini, Neel Krishnaswami, Anonymous, Philippe Mermod, Peter Woit, Paolo Bertozzini [...]
- 15 Years of Multiverse Mania 27
Peter Woit, The Observer, Peter Woit, simplicio, S, Mitchell Porter [...]
- Beyond Falsifiability 38
Jim Akerlund, Peter Woit, Mitchell Porter, Peter Woit, Alan, Peter Woit [...]
- Muon g-2 Anomaly Gone? 48
Archives
Links
Mathematics Weblogs
- Alex Youcis
- Alexandre Borovik
- Anton Hilado
- Cathy O'Neil
- Daniel Litt
- Danny Calegari
- David Hansen
- David Mumford
- Emmanuel Kowalski
- Harald Helfgott
- Jesse Johnson
- Johan deJong
- Lieven Le Bruyn
- Mathematics Without Apologies
- Michael Hutchings
- Motivic Stuff
- Noncommutative Geometry
- Pieter Belmans
- Qiaochu Yuan
- Quomodocumque
- Rigorous Trivialities
- Secret Blogging Seminar
- Terence Tao
- The n-Category Cafe
- Timothy Gowers
Physics Weblogs
- Alexey Petrov
- AMVA4NewPhysics
- Andrew Jaffe
- Angry Physicist
- Capitalist Imperialist Pig
- Chad Orzel
- Charles Day
- Clifford Johnson
- Cormac O’Raifeartaigh
- Doug Natelson
- EPMG Blog
- Georg von Hippel
- Gordon Watts
- Jackson Clarke
- Jacques Distler
- Jennifer Ouellette
- Jim Baggott
- Joe Conlon
- John Horgan
- Kyle Cranmer
- Lubos Motl
- Makoto Sakurai
- Mark Goodsell
- Matt Strassler
- Matthew Buckley
- Michael Schmitt
- Norbert Bodendorfer
- Peter Orland
- Physics World
- Reimagine Physics
- Resonaances
- Robert Helling
- Ross McKenzie
- Sabine Hossenfelder
- Scott Aaronson
- Sesh Nadathur
- Shaun Hotchkiss
- Shores of the Dirac Sea
- Stacy McGaugh
- Steve Hsu
- Tommaso Dorigo
Meta
The nLab is big. There is the abstract stuff, but there is also some quantum field theory, for instance (takes a while to load, though, is pretty large).