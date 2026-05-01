Some Notes on AI

I already consider the influence of AI to be strongly negative, for humanity, for democracy, and for the planet.

Something useful that may come out of this is a conclusive demonstration that there’s a gap in the Mochizuki abc proof. There’s a project working on formalizing this proof announced here . From what I can tell, the situation so far is that the very few who think Mochizuki has a proof have been unable to explain to anyone else how the proof is supposed to work at the point where Scholze/Stix pointed to a gap, and this includes the people charged with trying to formalize this part of the proof.

There is a huge amount of money being thrown in this direction. As an example, the DOE is promoting a Genesis Mission. I’ve no idea how fruitful this will be for most of its goals, but the one relevant to fundamental theoretical physics is “Unifying Physics from Quarks to the Cosmos”. The idea is that

An AI that internalizes the Standard Model could accelerate analysis by orders of magnitude, identify anomalies pointing to new physics, and propose theoretical extensions consistent with all data—a leap from pattern matching to physics reasoning.

which doesn’t look at all promising.

Jared Kaplan tells us here that in 2-3 years AI agents will be replacing the best of IAS theorists. Seems unlikely to me, but we’ll see soon…