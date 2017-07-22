I’ve looked at the talks from a few of the HEP experiment and phenomenology summer conferences. If anyone can point me to anything interesting that I’ve missed, please do so. The lack of new physics beyond the Higgs at the LHC has left the field in a difficult state.
One conference going on this past week and next is the IAS PiTP summer program aimed at advanced grad students and postdocs. This year the topic is HEP phenomenology, and talks are available here. If you want to understand the conventional wisdom on the state of the subject, you can watch Nima Arkani-Hamed’s three and a half hour lecture (here and here) which he starts off by describing as on the topic “What the Hell is Going On?”.
A lot of the first part is historical, starting off with the Georgi-Glashow GUT and the arguments for SU(5) or SO(10) GUT unification first put forward 43 years ago. He then walks the audience through the sequence of steps theorists have taken to solve the problems of such models, after an hour ending up at the landscape, spending a half an hour promoting the anthropic solution to the CC and other problems. The second part of the talk is largely devoted to making the case for his favored split SUSY models, with anthropics and the landscape taking care of their naturalness problems. By the end of the three and a half hours, Arkani-Hamed admits that this scenario is not that convincing, while arguing that it’s the only thing he can see left that is consistent with the idea that theorists have been following a correct path since 1974:
It’s the only picture of the world that I know where everything that we learned experimentally and theoretically for the last 30 years has some role to play in it. But my confidence in it is not so super high, and I definitely think its worth thinking about completely radically different things.
The disadvantage to the trajectory of going with what works and then changing a little and changing a little is that you might just be in the basin of attraction of the wrong idea from the start and then you’ll just stay there for ever.
To me by now the evidence is overwhelming that HEP theory has been in the wrong basin of attraction for quite a while, and the overriding question is what can be done to get out of it. If you’re in the wrong basin of attraction, you need to get out of it by going back to the point where you entered it and looking for another direction. I think Arkani-Hamed is right to identify the 1974 GUT hypothesis as the starting point that led the field into this wrong basin. HEP theory has progressed historically by identifying new more powerful symmetry principles. The move in 1974 was to go beyond the SM symmetries by picking a larger gauge group, then breaking it at a very high energy scale with new scalar fields. The history of the last 43 years is that this idea isn’t a successful one: as this talk shows, it leads to an empty theory that explains nothing. Can one find different new ideas about symmetry that are more promising?
What tack would you tackle?
Jon Awbrey,
To me an obvious thing to do is to examine carefully the role of group representation theory (the area of mathematics that studies the implications of symmetries) in the Standard Model, and see if thinking about the Standard Model in that language can inspire new ideas. This is one of the motivations for the book that I just finished writing. I see several different directions of this sort to pursue, that’s what I’m working on these days. I don’t have anything definite enough to write about here. And, I don’t want to turn this blog entry into a discussion forum for speculative ideas, mine or any one else’s.
Even if you go back to pre-1974 assumptions and reevaluate everything, any new frameworks that emerge will still be of limited utility to physics until the experimentalists get something new. If the collider experiments continue to match up with the Standard Model, the searches for dipole moments and dark matter continue to find nothing, and the interesting anomalies in cosmic ray detectors and gamma ray telescopes get more mundane astrophysical explanations, then there’s little or nothing to test new frameworks against.
It could be quite intellectually fruitful for mathematics, but physics has little hope without experiments.
Alex,
There has been a lot of progress since 1974 in understanding the mathematical structures involved in QFT, so one is not going back to pre-1974. Yes, it would be extremely helpful if experiments break the Standard Model and provide indications of the path forward from the physics side. Bu this is not happening, and as long as this continues, coming at the problem from the more difficult path of studying the mathematics may be the only way forward. Or, one could just give up completely on HEP theory until a new experimental result comes along, and have everybody move into condensed matter theory. Actually, that seems to be where things are headed…
I remember, though not precisely, the motto of Heisenberg: “The most conservative people can be most revolutional.” QFT is quite successful; therefore, one should adhere to its proper framework as long as possible unless there appears an experimental evidence which undoubtedly contradicts with QFT. The natural representation space of QFT is the indefinite-metric Hilbert space, together with subsidiary conditions. The quantum gauge theories are successful because there exists the BRS invariance condition (the Kugo-Ojima condition). One should investigate whether or not there is any other possible subsidiary condition which guarantees the unitarity of the physical S-matrix.
SUSY was destined to be ruined because all superpartners must be physical particles. If a supersymmetry in a wide sense could be formulated in the indefinite-metric Hilbert space with a subsidiary condition, all superpartners could become unphysical.
Peter, why isn’t anyone (including string theorists) trying to link theories with non-0 neutrino mass with TeV scales physics and models of EW symmetry breaking. As me and others have mentioned many times, models with see-saw mechanism etc are completely decoupled from rest of BSM physics and I don’t see that situation changing.
In the past 10-20 years fundamental physics gave: cosmological constant, neutrino masses, higgs, inflation, cosmology, gravity waves, the fact that past ideas about naturalness seem wrong (which might indicate a cut-off less trivial than an atomic lattice). Despite the difficulties, this is much more interesting than condensed matter, a mature field that can only study more complex materials. I really hope that this is not the future of physics:
http://pyang.gatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/feces_paper.pdf
It is well known to experts (e.g. Pressley-Segal section 4.10) that the group of gauge transformations in Yang-Mills theory has two different types of extensions: the Mickelsson-Faddeev extension and the central extension. The MF extension is the mathematical formulation of gauge anomalies in QFT, and there is a strong mathematical reason why this extension has to vanish: it admits no non-trivial unitary representations.
In contrast, the central extension cannot arise as a gauge anomaly within the framework of QFT, because its representations depend on additional data: a privileged 1D curve in spacetime. This leaves two possibilities: either the central extension is unphysical because it is not in QFT, or one needs to modify QFT to allow for all kinds of extensions that are mathematically possible. It is no secret that I believe in the second option, and even if I didn’t succeed to turn this into physics, the math is solid.
I agree that going back to the place where a wrong turn was taken and trying to take a different turn is a good idea. However, I’m not convinced that grand unification was the wrong turn. It seems to me more likely that supersymmetry and string theory were the wrong turns. One way to look at grand unification is that (1) in some sense non-abelian gauge theories have better properties than abelian ones, so one might look for a fundamental theory which does not U(1) as part of its gauge group, and (2) in quantum field theory scalar fields are not so tightly constrained as vector fields or fermion fields, so that it’s easier to devise theories with lots of scalar fields and so that e.g. it might make more sense to think of theories where dark matter is a scalar field then where it is a supersymmetric partner.
I’m also not convinced that more research in representation theory is the best application of mathematics to quantum field theory. What about a more mathematically sensible way to treat the infinities that arise in quantum field theory? One way to look at this issue is the following: partial differential equations (PDE) are much more .complicated than ordinary differential equations (ODE). PDE have more degrees of freedom, and require much more mathematical machinery (Banach spaces, Sobolev norms, energy estimates, etc.) to show existence of solutions, and indeed it is only for particular PDE (hyperbolic, elliptic, parabolic) that solutions exist. Similarly, quantum field theories have more degrees of freedom than either classical field theories or quantum mechanics. It is therefore not that surprising that infinities arise, and that only some theories (the renormalizable theories) are sensible. Perhaps we need more mathematical machinery to make sense of quantum field theory so that one does not get the impression that infinities are being swept under the rug rather than dealt with.
David Garfinkle,
Arkani-Hamed explains clearly the logic that non-SUSY GUTs don’t work, leading to SUSY.
All,
Please, if it’s not about the Arkani-Hamed talk, don’t submit comments, I can’t and don’t want to moderate a general speculative discussion section.
“I don’t want to turn this blog entry into a discussion forum for speculative ideas, mine or any one else’s.”
I understand your motivation for not wanting to do this. Would even one post, say, roughly a month, devoted to a speculative idea you find deserves more attention or investigation be too much, even if only as a riposte to those who sometimes criticize you for just pointing out the flaws in the status quo and not offering promising alternatives ideas?
In looking over that part of the Arkani-Hamed lecture it seems to me that “logic of why non-SUSY GUTs don’t work” is an overstatement. He looks at things that he considers the simplest and most natural mechanisms for breaking GUTs to the standard model without using supersymmetry and concludes that those mechanisms don’t work. This seems to leave open the possibility that some more complicated mechanism that doesn’t look natural to Arkani-Hamed might work. In cosmology we have abundant evidence that our prejudices as to what is “natural” are a very unreliable guide. Perhaps it is time that we apply that insight to particle physics.
Nima is probably right. Some years ago, I wrote to a Nobel Prize winner for electroweak unification (which I won’t name 🙂 and asked him whether it is more correct to call it “unification” or “mixing”. He answered that “unification” is not the appropriate wording; after all, there are still 2 coupling constants.
But it was electroweak “unification” that led to grand “unification”. Experiments show us that there are still three coupling constants, not just one. There just is no G”U”T. There is symmetry left to be discovered. We know all elements, we know all particles, we know all symmetries.
And there is no single symmetry. The answer to the question at the end of the post is what experiments suggest: Renewed progress will be achieved as soon as the gauge interactions are kept and left separate. Renewed progress will be achieved as soon as the search for unified symmetries is abandoned.