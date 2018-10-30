Langlands News

Various Langlands program related news, starting with the man himself:
- For the latest from Langlands about the geometric theory, best if you read both Russian and Turkish. In that case you can read this and this. For the rest of us, all we get are this commentary on the Russian and Turkish documents and these last or very well last thoughts on them.
- In a couple of weeks there will be a conference celebrating the work of Langlands, organized in conjunction with his Abel Prize. Perhaps there will be live stream here.
- I hear that at his lecture at the CMI at 20 conference Scholze made some new conjectures about possible ways of getting the Langlands correspondence in certain cases of the number field case. I haven’t however seen anywhere that one can read or hear more about these. It would be great if the Clay Mathematics Institute could make available videos of the talks at that conference.
- Scholze will be giving the Chow lectures in Leipzig next week. The program there includes some preparatory talks by others, including my ex-Columbia colleague Daniel Litt (now at the IAS). I see that Daniel has at least posted a problem set you can get started on.
- Also coming up next week is the Breakthrough Prize Symposium at Berkeley, where Vincent Lafforgue will talk about his (valued at $3 million) work on the Langlands program Monday morning (live stream here). On the physics side, in the evening a group of prize-winning theorists will talk about “Is Time Travel Possible”, live stream here.
- A central idea conjecturally relating the geometric version of local Langlands to the number field version is the Fargues-Fontaine curve, which Jacob Lurie has been giving a course about at
HarvardUCSD this fall.
This fall in Bangalore there will be a meeting devoted to Fargues-Fontaine curve, about which the organizers tell us: “This field will unravel in the coming years…”
- On the local geometric Langlands front, there’s something new from Dennis Gaitsgory. I’ve always been fascinated by the way BRST appears in this story.
- I’m told by experts that one of the best recent results in the Langlands program is this work, which doesn’t seem to have yet made it to the arXiv, but was explained in some detail in a blog post last year by Frank Calegari.
Lurie’s course is actually happening at UCSD, even though the website is Harvard.
Strangely, the live stream for “Is Time Travel Possible” indicates a starting time at 26 October. The website affirms that it’s Monday 5 November.
Itai, this not strange at all if the answer to the title question is affirmative.
Possibly naive question. With all these “great advances” in the Langlands Program, how far along are we towards the final goal (at least as outlined by Langlands, fields that make progress tend to open new questions I guess). 90%? 50%? 10%?
Rookie,
I’d be interested to hear a better answer from someone more expert, but my understanding is that that many of the original questions about the number field case raised by Langlands still remain open, with new insights needed to make progress on them. On the other hand, many of the Langlands program conjectures about number fields have been proved, with a high point the Taylor-Wiles proof of modularity, and recent progress that of the last item. I don’t think though there’s any sensible metric on these questions which would allow one to assign percentage completion numbers.
Since the original work of Langlands there have been huge extensions of his original ideas, providing a much larger vision unifying different areas of mathematics, often with proofs, not just conjectures. In particular the geometric theory as far as I know was not originally in the picture. For the current take from Langlands on that, all you need is to be able to read Russian and Turkish…