This Week’s Hype

New Scientist today has a feature article headlined
How to think about… The multiverse
The idea of an infinite multitude of universes is forced on us by physics.
It starts off quoting Sean Carroll:
“One of the most common misconceptions is that the multiverse is a hypothesis,” says Sean Carroll at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. In fact, it is forced upon us.”It is a prediction of theories we have good reason to think are correct.”
The problem with this claim is that it’s simply not true. There is no model that “we have good reason to think [is] correct” that predicts a multiverse of universes with different physics (i.e. fundamental constants). I’ve written about this many times, see for instance Theorists Without a Theory. In case you were thinking of interpreting Carroll’s claim in some other way, the article goes on to invoke Alexander Vilenkin:
“The so-called constants of nature, like the mass of the electron or Newton’s gravitational constant, will have different values in different bubbles,”
To be fair to New Scientist, I haven't read beyond the headline and first few paragraphs of this article, since the rest is behind a paywall.
For the latest on the models supposed to give us different physics in different parts of the multiverse, you might want to take a look at this new paper on the arXiv, and Cumrun Vafa’s talk about it this week at Strings 2018. The paper and talk conjecture that the supposed metastable dS solutions of the string landscape don’t really exist (they are in the “swampland” of things that aren’t solutions of string theory). If this is true and you want to save string theory, as Vafa explains, you need to invoke different sorts of supposed solutions to string theory, with the CC replaced by a “quintessence” mechanism.
At the end of the talk (1:01), Eva Silverstein tries to explain what is wrong with Vafa’s arguments. He responds “I’m not saying you’re wrong, you might be right, this might be also be right”. This shows clearly the fundamental problem of the subject: there is no well-defined theory here, just a bunch of conjectures about what one might be, with no way to tell whether Vafa or Silverstein is right, and no way to extract well-defined predictions from the mass of possible conjectures.
I give an alternative view in a post earlier this week to Prospect magazine’s science blog. https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/science-and-technology/the-problem-with-multiverse-theories-theyre-just-not-science
What I really don’t understand is what theorists like Sean Carroll think they’re gaining by holding these views.
I think it’s very clear what Carroll is gaining here: he has written a whole book (From Eternity to Here) claiming to explain a problem about time via different physics in different universes. Most people think this is not science, so he needs to convince them that it is science, that the multiverse is “forced on us by science”.
What harder to understand is why he never responds to arguments explaining the problems with this, just ignores them, only responding to straw man arguments. Even harder to understand is why journalists put his claims front and center, ignoring the problems with them. As I said, I haven’t seen the rest of this piece, but typically pieces like this are almost entirely quotes from multiverse proponents, with little if anything from people pointing out the problems.
“One of the most common misconceptions is that the multiverse is a hypothesis,” says Sean Carroll
Well, I can actually agree with Sean Carroll for once! As the start of the Wikipedia page on “Hypothesis” says: “For a hypothesis to be a scientific hypothesis, the scientific method requires that one can test it.”
So, I’m totally in agreement with Sean Carroll – it fails the criteria for a hypothesis. Dunno what you’d call it, really. An “idea”? A “bit of fun”? Don’t care, really.
“What [is] harder to understand is why he never responds to arguments explaining the problems with this, just ignores them, only responding to straw man arguments.”
Isn’t cognitive bias the obvious explanation?
If we already believe something to be true, we tend to evaluate new input, including critical questions, in terms of how it confirms our beliefs, and if we believe it not to be true, we look for ways the new input helps us avoid having to believe it.
I think this can give rise to situations in which people talk past each other.
Armin,
What is odd here is not that “cognitive bias” is a factor, but that well-known arguments are completely ignored. This is not the way academia is supposed to work (you aren’t supposed to get to ignore arguments you don’t like) and it’s not the way journalism is supposed to work (journalists are supposed to be aware of and present arguments of both sides).
I find it curious the Agrawal-Obied-Steinhardt-Vafa paper you link to starts with three “naturality” assumptions, there called Criterion 1, Criterion 2 and an unlabelled definition, that certain quantities (Delta, c, and alpha, resp.) are all ~O(1). Also, the paper doesn’t exactly shout it from the rooftops that certain things that have been held to be true about string theory just don’t seem to work. My conception of how sciences work is that if you make a real advance that seems to turn all accepted wisdom/best working current theory on its head, then it’s seen as a big thing, you make a lot of noise, and (sadly) put out a press release trumpeting how everything we knew was wrong, and we have a much better idea now…