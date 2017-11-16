Breakthrough Prize 2018

The Breakthrough Prizes for 2018 will be awarded at a ceremony on December 3, I believe at the usual NASA Hangar 1 in Mountain View. The next day Stanford will host the 2018 Breakthrough Prize symposium, which one will be able to watch live from the Breakthrough Prize Facebook page.
The symposium schedule is available here, and while it does not list the Prize awardees, it does appear to list the titles of the talks. From this it looks like the math \$3 million will go to a geometer, who will talk about “Geometry at Higher Dimensions”. There may be several \$100,000 New Horizons Prizes for younger mathematicians, but at least one will be to an analytic number theorist, who will talk about “Analytic Number Theory in Everyday Life”.
For the \$3 million physics prize, it looks like it is going to be split five ways and go to cosmologists/astrophysicists. The talks by laureates are “The Next Decade in Cosmology”, “Gravitational Waves and Cosmology”, “Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence”, “A New Instrument for Listening to the Universe” and “The Beginning and End of the Universe”.
Viazovska? (She actually could be either one…)
Did they really just post the talk titles? 🙂
Horizons in math: James Maynard.
Breakthrough in math: Simon Brendle (http://annals.math.princeton.edu/articles/11346)
My guess for the breakthrough is Simon Brendle too.
From the panel discussions, “And in mathematics, we have scratched the surface of a perhaps infinite world of structure.”
By the sound of it this refers to some established recent development. What would that be?
tulpoeid,
I think that’s just generic inspirational verbiage, could be used to refer to anything, know of nothing that it seems particularly apt for. On the other hand, the talk titles are not generic but rather specific, and perhaps Bill is interpreting the math ones correctly.