This Week’s Hype

Yet another entry in the long line of nonsensical hype about fundamental physics driven by misleading university press releases is today’s news that CERN Scientists Conclude that the Universe Should Not Exist. Tracking this back through various press stories (see here, here and here), one finds that the original source, as always, is a university press release designed to mislead journalists. In this case it’s Riddle of matter remains unsolved from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, a press release designed to promote this paper in Nature.
The paper reports a nice experimental result, a measurement of the antiproton magnetic moment showing no measurable difference with the proton magnetic moment. This is a test of CPT invariance, which everyone expects to be a fundamental property of any quantum field theory. The hype in the press release confuses CPT invariance with CP invariance. We know that physics is not CP invariant, with an open problem that of whether the currently known sources of CP non-invariance are large enough to produce in cosmological models the observed excess of baryons over antibaryons. An accurate version of the press release would be: “experiment finds expected CPT invariance, says nothing about the CP problem.”
If this experiment had found CPT non-invariance, the implications for early universe baryon-antibaryon asymmetry would have been of minor interest compared to the revolutionary discovery that a fundamental theorem of quantum field theory was violated, shattering our understanding of fundamental physics in terms of quantum field theory.
Who writes these press releases? I doubt the authors of the paper would so willfully misrepresent their work.
Another type of statement that one finds very often in press releases – so often, in fact, that some physicists have started to believe it – is that experiments on actual CP violation, like BaBar, “produce more matter than antimatter”. This is usually based on the production rate of B mesons versus that of their antiparticles. Trouble is, these mesons are neither matter nor antimatter: they are each made of a quark and an antiquark 🙂
murmur,
Apparently the first author of the paper, Christian Smorra, got confused between CPT and CP symmetries. At the end of the press release it says:
‘This consistency is a confirmation of the CPT symmetry, which states that the universe is composed of a fundamental symmetry between particles and antiparticles. “All of our observations find a complete symmetry between matter and antimatter, which is why the universe should not actually exist,” explained Christian Smorra, first author of the study. “An asymmetry must exist here somewhere but we simply do not understand where the difference is. What is the source of the symmetry break?”.’
It looks like he was explicitly quoted to have said that. I can understand that we all make mistakes, but these days one should really be extra careful not to say something too stupid in an interview for the media. Why is he even talking about matter-antimatter asymmetry in the context of his paper, when CPT invariance has nothing whatsoever to do with it? I’d say this is the author’s fault, in the end.
Best, 🙂
Marko
murmur,
Such press releases are generally not written by physicists themselves but by university communications staff. Usually a press release of this kind would be reviewed by the scientists before going out. Even if that were not the case I can’t imagine that a university wouldn’t take down a press release about work by one of their faculty if the faculty member complained that it was misleading. This press release has been up for nearly a week, so the physicists involved presumably haven’t complained. As vmarko points out, one of them is quoted quite explicitly confusing CPT and CP.
Davide,
Never noticed that, thanks for pointing it out (although for that a defence of poetic license might be reasonable…)
I don’t know how they do it in Mainz, but when I used to work for the AIP and wrote press releases I would interview sources the way a journalist would. And I would not edit their quotes without their permission.
Maybe this is normal for such press releases, I don’t know, but parts of this one don’t look like written by people who have a clue about physics, more like the worse kind of articles about science in mainstream press… “A total of 16 antiprotons were used and some of them were cooled to approximately absolute zero or minus 273 degrees Celsius.”
Peter,
“This press release has been up for nearly a week, so the physicists involved presumably haven’t complained.”
Most of the authors of the Nature paper are postdocs, PhD students and master students. Ulmer is the principal investigator, and (after a cursory look) only Yamazaki, Walz and Blaum are senior scientists, AFAICS. So when the paper’s first author (Smorra, an ex-postdoc of Ulmer) says something misleading in an inverview, there aren’t so many people in their team who will notice it and complain.
However, after this much media hype, I guess one of the seniors did have a talk with Smorra about the difference between CPT and CP symmetries. Or should have had. 😉
Best, 🙂
Marko