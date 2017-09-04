This semester I’m teaching the first semester of Modern Geometry, our year-long course on differential geometry aimed at our first-year Ph.D. students. A syllabus and some other information about the course is available here.
In the spring semester Simon Brendle will be covering Riemannian geometry, so this gives me an excuse to spend a lot of time on aspects of differential geometry that don’t use a metric. In particular, I’ll cover in detail the general theory of connections and curvature, rather than starting with the Levi-Civita connection that shows up in Riemannian geometry. I’ll be starting with connections on principal bundles, only later getting to connections on vector bundles. Most books do this in the other order, although Kobayashi and Nomizu does principal bundles first. In some sense a lot of what I’ll be doing is just explicating Kobayashi and Nomizu, which is a great book, but not especially user-friendly.
A major goal of the course is to get to the point of writing down the main geometrically-motivated equations of fundamental physics and a few of their solutions as examples. This includes the Einstein eqs. of general relativity, although I’ll mostly be leaving that topic to the second semester course.
Ideally I think every theoretical physicist should know enough about geometry to appreciate the geometrical basis of gauge theories and general relativity. In addition, any geometer should know about how geometry gets used in these two areas of physics. I’ve off and on thought about writing an outline of the subject aimed at these two audiences, and thought about writing something this semester. Thinking more about it though, at this point I’m pretty sick of expository writing (proofs of my QM book are supposed to arrive any moment…). In addition, I just took a look again at the 1980 review article by Eguchi, Gilkey and Hanson (see here or here) from which I first learned a lot of this material. It really is very good, and anything I’d write would spend a lot of time just reproducing that material.
Peter
If you don’t know it, take a look at Milnor’s book on Morse Theory. In about 40 pages, he covers essentially everything anyone needs to know about Riemannian geometry. Milnor is a wonderful expositor. When I decided I wanted to do a thesis in geometric analysis, having never taken a differential geometry course (actually having never taken a geometry course of any kind, I went to a weird high school), that’s where my advisor pointed me.
Have you looked at Thorne and Blandford’s Modern Classical Physics, which is all physics but with a strong geometric orientation?
Jeff M and CIP,
The books you refer to emphasize classical Riemannian geometry, and I’m leaving that to Brendle. From that point of view about geometry, you really can’t understand two of the most fundamental geometrical structures in modern physics:
1. gauge fields, which are connections, but on some general principal bundle, which has nothing to do with the tangent bundle.
2. spinor fields, which can’t be constructed just using a vector bundle (the tangent bundle or its tensor bundles). To get spinors, one way is to use principal bundles: consider the principal bundle of orthonormal frames of the tangent bundle, then find a spin double cover, use the spin representation to get spinor fields (as an associated vector bundle).
What’s remarkable is that the general story about connections and curvature in Kobayashi/Nomizu was developed with completely different motivations (that of understanding the relation of geometry and symmetry groups), ended up miraculously being exactly the right formalism for fundamental physics. This is a story both physicists and mathematicians should know about.
This is of course, not directed at you or your course, since I’ve never met you. However, in general, one problem many physicists have with talking to the general (pure) mathematical audience today is that they assume too much knowledge of differential equations.
I am an extreme example, but all my knowledge of differential equations comes from teaching the standard first undergraduate course on linear ODEs, and I learned that by TAing the course, not by ever having taken it. If pressed, I might be able to recall the solution to the heat equation.
Worse yet, as an algebraist, I usually think of a (partial) derivative as an abstract operator on elements of an algebra (over a field) that is linear, satisfies the Leibniz rule, and sends elements of the ground field to 0. Never mind limits or all that. (Actually, I’m a combinatorial algebraic geometer, which means I have colleagues tell me about statistical mechanics blah blah blah and other colleagues tell me about symplectic blah blah blah, none of which I really understand.)
If you start talking about the Lagrangian or Hamiltonian formulation of classical mechanics, you’ve already lost me.
So – this is a request for you to be nice to those mathematicians – but it’s also a request for recommendations for me to pick up some of the physics point of view on differential geometry.
Off-topic: Have you seen the autobiography of Polchinski: https://arxiv.org/abs/1708.09093?
murmur,
See previous posting and comments there.
quasihumanist,
The main problem with understanding gauge theory and GR, for both mathematicians and physicists, is that the differential geometry needed is rather sophisticated, and often not taught as part of the standard math curriculum, even at the graduate level. If you are comfortable with Riemannian geometry, GR is not hard. Purely as differential equations, the Einstein equations in coordinates are very complicated PDEs, but they have a fairly straightforward description in terms of the Riemann curvature tensor.
Are you thinking of writing up your notes as a sort of K&N for physicists?
Oops, sorry, I forgot that you already answered this.
Ah. I have always liked the tensor calculus centipede being intoxicated by a plethora of indices. Although if you want the full expressiveness of tensor calculus in index-free notation, you would be intoxicated by a plethora of definitions instead.
As a physicist I too learned most of my differential geometry from Eguchi, Gilkey and Hanson’s review. Kobayashi and Nomizu is a beautiful book which I now appreciate but I found it frustrating when I was learning the subject and it took me many years to understand why — it is deceptive because they prove some of the most beautiful theorems in 2 lines. The real work goes into many pages of definitions which are given almost without motivation. I guess this is a standard pure mathematics style, but I don’t find it useful pedagogically. If Kobayashi and Nomizu is a work of art, Eguchi, Gilkey and Hanson is a box of paints!
“I just took a look again at the 1980 review article by Eguchi, Gilkey and Hanson…It really is very good, and anything I’d write would spend a lot of time just reproducing that material.”
Think about how much easier this would be if the norm was for physicists to release all their work under a license that allowed re-use with attribution (e.g., Creative Commons ShareAlike). You could just immediately start building.
To me, the main disconnect is that there is an extensive physics literature on instantons, monopoles, and other topological phenomena, in which many interesting phenomena are computed (instanton contribution to effective lagrangians and the OPE, axial charge diffusion in an EW plasma, defect formation in phase transitions, baryon number violation, etc), and then there is a mathematical (or mathematical physics) literature in which a beautiful formalism is laid out (bundles, forms, etc), but nothing is really computed (or if something is calculated it is done by choosing coordinates, and writing things out in components). The only case that I am really aware of where, historically, sophisticated tools played a role is the ADHM construction, although even in that case these days it is usually presented as a clever ansatz for the gauge potentials. What would be nice is a review where one can really see the power of sophisticated methods in doing calculations.