Quick Links

- For representation theory aficionados, George Lusztig has put on the arXiv a long document with comments on his papers (for a bit more about him, see this).
- For a new idea exemplifying the potential grand unification of mathematics and physics, Minhyong Kim and others have been developing arithmetic Chern-Simons theory (see here and here). There was a recent workshop on the topic, videos of talks available here.
- The editors of the Journal of Algebraic Combinatorics are leaving the Springer journal, setting up a new journal, Algebraic Combinatorics. For more about this, there’s a press release, a story at Inside Higher Education, and a blog entry by Timothy Gowers.
- Landon Clay, founder of the Clay Mathematics Insitute, passed away last week, more about him available here.
- There’s a profile and interview with Carlo Rovelli here.
- While Google continues to develop our new machine overlords, Google money will fund a new IAS program to address their theoretical underpinnings.
Hey Peter —
You might have posted about this already, but there was a CBMS conference in Bozeman Montana this week (http://www.math.montana.edu/cbms/), with 10 lectures by Dan Freed on applications of stable homotopy to lattice models. Arun Debray has some liveTeX’d notes here: https://www.ma.utexas.edu/users/a.debray/lecture_notes/topological_and_geometric_methods_in_qft.pdf
The lectures were recorded, so those will probably be online at some point.
Hi Nilay,
Looks like a really interesting conference, with some great lectures on the intersection between math and physics. Thanks for writing in about it, hope you’re enjoying Bozeman! I may be out there in a couple weeks (being a bit south of there on August 21 would be a good idea…)
Sigh:
“modern technology makes things like typesetting and dissemination extremely cheap”
Yah, but that doesn’t mean it’s competent typesetting. not that Springer was providing this service in the first place, based on a quick skim of recent papers. For example, they left this from arXiv:1510.08192 (empahasis added):
No, that shouldn’t be a thick space. So it goes; LaTeX has become the publishing equivalent of “Internet appliances.” Springer does seem to have made a few improvements, such as with “:=” and italicized parens, but it’s a race to the bottom.