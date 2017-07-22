I’ve looked at the talks from a few of the HEP experiment and phenomenology summer conferences. If anyone can point me to anything interesting that I’ve missed, please do so. The lack of new physics beyond the Higgs at the LHC has left the field in a difficult state.
One conference going on this past week and next is the IAS PiTP summer program aimed at advanced grad students and postdocs. This year the topic is HEP phenomenology, and talks are available here. If you want to understand the conventional wisdom on the state of the subject, you can watch Nima Arkani-Hamed’s three and a half hour lecture (here and here) which he starts off by describing as on the topic “What the Hell is Going On?”.
A lot of the first part is historical, starting off with the Georgi-Glashow GUT and the arguments for SU(5) or SO(10) GUT unification first put forward 43 years ago. He then walks the audience through the sequence of steps theorists have taken to solve the problems of such models, after an hour ending up at the landscape, spending a half an hour promoting the anthropic solution to the CC and other problems. The second part of the talk is largely devoted to making the case for his favored split SUSY models, with anthropics and the landscape taking care of their naturalness problems. By the end of the three and a half hours, Arkani-Hamed admits that this scenario is not that convincing, while arguing that it’s the only thing he can see left that is consistent with the idea that theorists have been following a correct path since 1974:
It’s the only picture of the world that I know where everything that we learned experimentally and theoretically for the last 30 years has some role to play in it. But my confidence in it is not so super high, and I definitely think its worth thinking about completely radically different things.
The disadvantage to the trajectory of going with what works and then changing a little and changing a little is that you might just be in the basin of attraction of the wrong idea from the start and then you’ll just stay there for ever.
To me by now the evidence is overwhelming that HEP theory has been in the wrong basin of attraction for quite a while, and the overriding question is what can be done to get out of it. If you’re in the wrong basin of attraction, you need to get out of it by going back to the point where you entered it and looking for another direction. I think Arkani-Hamed is right to identify the 1974 GUT hypothesis as the starting point that led the field into this wrong basin. HEP theory has progressed historically by identifying new more powerful symmetry principles. The move in 1974 was to go beyond the SM symmetries by picking a larger gauge group, then breaking it at a very high energy scale with new scalar fields. The history of the last 43 years is that this idea isn’t a successful one: as this talk shows, it leads to an empty theory that explains nothing. Can one find different new ideas about symmetry that are more promising?
What tack would you tackle?
Jon Awbrey,
To me an obvious thing to do is to examine carefully the role of group representation theory (the area of mathematics that studies the implications of symmetries) in the Standard Model, and see if thinking about the Standard Model in that language can inspire new ideas. This is one of the motivations for the book that I just finished writing. I see several different directions of this sort to pursue, that’s what I’m working on these days. I don’t have anything definite enough to write about here. And, I don’t want to turn this blog entry into a discussion forum for speculative ideas, mine or any one else’s.
Even if you go back to pre-1974 assumptions and reevaluate everything, any new frameworks that emerge will still be of limited utility to physics until the experimentalists get something new. If the collider experiments continue to match up with the Standard Model, the searches for dipole moments and dark matter continue to find nothing, and the interesting anomalies in cosmic ray detectors and gamma ray telescopes get more mundane astrophysical explanations, then there’s little or nothing to test new frameworks against.
It could be quite intellectually fruitful for mathematics, but physics has little hope without experiments.
Alex,
There has been a lot of progress since 1974 in understanding the mathematical structures involved in QFT, so one is not going back to pre-1974. Yes, it would be extremely helpful if experiments break the Standard Model and provide indications of the path forward from the physics side. Bu this is not happening, and as long as this continues, coming at the problem from the more difficult path of studying the mathematics may be the only way forward. Or, one could just give up completely on HEP theory until a new experimental result comes along, and have everybody move into condensed matter theory. Actually, that seems to be where things are headed…
I remember, though not precisely, the motto of Heisenberg: “The most conservative people can be most revolutional.” QFT is quite successful; therefore, one should adhere to its proper framework as long as possible unless there appears an experimental evidence which undoubtedly contradicts with QFT. The natural representation space of QFT is the indefinite-metric Hilbert space, together with subsidiary conditions. The quantum gauge theories are successful because there exists the BRS invariance condition (the Kugo-Ojima condition). One should investigate whether or not there is any other possible subsidiary condition which guarantees the unitarity of the physical S-matrix.
SUSY was destined to be ruined because all superpartners must be physical particles. If a supersymmetry in a wide sense could be formulated in the indefinite-metric Hilbert space with a subsidiary condition, all superpartners could become unphysical.