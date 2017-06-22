This Week’s Hype

I’m on vacation in Europe, not in any mood to spend more time on this than just to point out that it’s the same usual tedious string theory promotional operation from the same people who have been at this for decades now. We have
- A PRL publication that has nothing at all to do with string theory, preprint here. This is about a purely classical pde calculation in coupled EM + gravity.
- The researcher’s university puts out a press release.
- A story then appears where the usual suspects claim this is some sort of vindication for string theory and shows their loop quantum gravity opponents are wrong. There’s a lot of quite good information in the story about the actual classical calculation involved, but no indication of why one might want to be skeptical about the effort to enlist this result in the string vs. loop war.
While traveling I’ve seen a couple very good stories about physics online:
- A summary from Dennis Overbye about the the current status of energy frontier HEP.
- An excellent long article by Philip Ball about quantum mechanics and the measurement problem.
I don’t know what to think about the very impressive article by P.Ball.
On one hand, it’s refreshing to see a sharp attack of the metaphysical features some people try to ascribe to quantum mechanics (it’s 2017 and posts on stackexchange about quantum measurement quickly get hijacked by supporters of parallel universe and even conscious observer interpretations).
On the other, it seems to me that his enthusiasm largely consists of rephrasing of controversial terms but not necessarily their explanation. How did the described scheme explain the statistical nature of the outcomes? Maybe I missed that and I will definitely look into the decoherence theory now, but informed comments could be helpful.
What I wonder about is how much established the status of decoherence theory is. Statements like the following sound pretty strong; are they considered mainstream in quantum optics or other fields? (Of course not being mainstream doesn’t render them wrong etc.)
“A detailed theoretical analysis of decoherence carried out by Zurek and his colleagues shows that some quantum states are better than others at producing these replicas: they leave a more robust footprint, which is to say, more copies. These robust states are the ones that we can measure, and that ultimately produce a unique classical signature from the underlying quantum morass.”
Peter, your readers might be interested in this (freely accessible) Physics Today article by Ed Witten that introduced M-theory. It appeared in May 1997, two years after Witten had conjectured the existence of such a theory as a way to unify various flavors of string theory. http://physicstoday.scitation.org/doi/abs/10.1063/1.881616
tulpocid:
If the article is correct, then before 1996, there was no way to calculate the speed of decoherence, while today we know how to do it, and the results of the calculation match experiment. This is definitely great progress in understanding the nature of quantum mechanics and how it generates a classical-looking universe.
On the other hand, it is not clear that this is a satisfactory resolution of the philosophical questions on the nature of quantum mechanics. Certainly, not everybody is satisfied.
Correction to my previous comment: the article says that 1996 was when the first experiment comparing theoretical calculations of decoherence rate with experiment was done. The theory was developed over the previous decade or so. (I should have known this; I was paying attention during part of this time.)
Peter Shor,
I’m not sure how experiments checking decoherence are even possible. Experiments of necessity involve conscious observers. Decoherence is supposed to tell you what happens in the absence of observers.
Jeff M,
Maybe this is why the people who achieved it won the Nobel prize 🙂
(Whose tremendous importance was partly lost on the general audience, because it was the same year with the Higgs announcement and it’s more fun to whine about the latter not getting it prematurely than explaining quantum fundamentals. But I digress.)
Jeff M:
Did you read Philip Ball’s article? I quote:
In its simplest form, decoherence is the decay of the diagonal elements of the density matrix in the pointer basis (called pointer states in Ball’s article). This is a phenomenon we believe happens with or without conscious observers (although I assume it’s only been measured in their presence).
Decoherence theory is great, but do note that the consensus of the majority of the experts in the field (i.e. everyone I ever asked) is that decoherence does *not* solve the measurement problem. The reason is that QM does not give any rule to determine the pointer basis, and specifying it ad hoc in any way is actually equivalent in power to the collapse postulate itself, which we set out to explain by decoherence.
HTH, 🙂
Marko
Put simply, Marko, I think of decoherence as an explanation of how all the alternative quantum realities can disappear (why we could never see Schrödinger’s cat alive and dead at the same time -the atoms in the cat quickly decohere) but it does not explain which of those realities we actually see, as you say – the pointer basis.
But I think just the fact that it explains how the alternate realities can disappear is damaging for the many-worlds multiverse.
For me, this is the kicker: “Decoherence doesn’t completely neutralise (sic) the puzzle of quantum mechanics. Most importantly, although it shows how the probabilities inherent in the quantum wave function get pared down to classical-like particulars, it does not explain the issue of uniqueness: why, out of the possible outcomes of a measurement that survive decoherence, we see only one of them.”
I suppose it’s nice that one doesn’t have to explain away an infinity of alternate realities. However, and it could very well be I’ve misunderstood something, it seems to me that if whatever process you invoke (Darwinian or otherwise) doesn’t select a unique reality that we conscious minds perceive (and always agree on), it’s not clear that progress has really been made. To my untrained eye the advantage of paring things down appears to be more psychological than anything else. Instrumentalism still seems to rule as the only truly honest way to cope.
@Peter Shor, and do you know which crackpot created the idea of consciousness somehow affecting quantum phenomenon? John Von Neumann
Yes, Von Neumann the brilliant mathematician but a physics crackpot.
I read the Philippines ball piece & it leaves me curious whether you agree with the line he takes? That being of a ‘modern’ synthesis of questions in which the weirdness gets largely cleared up by correcting silly oversights of the pioneers such as environmental factors. The problem with this notion as I see it is that the the key puzzles giving rise to weirdNess are ignored.
For example ‘spooky action at a distance’ derives from the received fact of the state not existing prior to measurement. So when one of an entangled pair is measured something changes in the history of the other, but how?
Marko, Peter Shor and Another Anon,
It is usually at this point that Peter accuses us being un-informed and repeating tired old arguments, but I will go out on a limb and participate anyway
Regarding the pointer basis, Nima comments on this at 55:40 in the video below. Start a 40:00 if want the full context.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bqvAIKH2Rg
The short answer as I understand it is that the pointer basis is selected by the Hamiltonian that describes the interaction between the “system” and the environment. The interactions are local, so in his example local (position) states are selected as the pointer basis rather than super-positions of position states. I don’t how to extend this argument to alive and dead cats though!
It seems there are three things we need to explain
1) Selection of a pointer basis
2) Diagonalization of the reduced density matrix for the “system” **in the pointer basis** (i.e. no macroscopic entanglement)
3) Collapse of the diagonal density matrix elements to only one element as a result of a measurement.
Decoherence explains 2) and the interaction Hamiltonian explains 1). Is there a way that interaction with the environment can also explain 3)?
Wow!
The comments here make me suspect that there are more people than I ever would have believed who are deeply invested in the mystical idea that consciousness has something to do with quantum mechanical dynamics.
This probably says something about human nature.