Multiverse Politics

The political campaign for the multiverse continues today with a piece by Amanda Gefter at Nautilus. It’s a full-throated salvo from the Linde-Guth side of the multiverse propaganda war they are now waging, with Linde dismissing Steinhardt’s criticism as based on “a total ignorance of what is going on”. All of the quotes for the article are on the pro-multiverse side. There is a new argument from them I’d never heard before: Guth comes up with this one:
You can create a universe from nothing—you can create infinite universes from nothing—as long as they all add up to nothing. Not only is that a deep insight, it also creates a testable prediction. “Eternal inflation certainly predicts that the average density of all conserved quantities should be zero,” Guth says. “So if we ever became convinced that the universe has a nonzero density of electric charge or angular momentum, eternal inflation would no longer be an option.”
The article is subtitled “Why the majority of physicists are on one side of a recent exchange of letters”. One way to interpret this claim is just that 33 is more than 3, but the reason for this is clear: while Guth, Kaiser, Linde and Nomura decided to go on a political campaign, drumming up signatures on their letter, Ijjas, Loeb and Steinhardt didn’t do this, but instead put together a website discussing the scientific issues.
Where the majority of physicists stand on the Guth-Linde claims is an interesting question, one that I don’t think is addressed anywhere by hard numbers. My anecdotal data is that the majority of those I’ve ever talked to about this don’t think the Guth-Linde multiverse claims are science, but don’t see any reason to waste their time arguing with pseudo-science. They hope it will just go away by itself, as it becomes ever clearer that the multiverse is, scientifically, an empty idea.
Unfortunately, I don’t see this going away and I think it’s now doing very serious damage to physics and its public image. There’s a political campaign now being waged, and one side is very determined to win and putting a lot of energy into doing so. Those on the other side need to step up and make themselves heard.
The cynical view: As certain people saw their chances at a Nobel Prize slowly ebbing away, they decided to start a propaganda campaign to restore their chances.
I don’t know whether this is what everybody else is thinking and nobody is saying, or whether I’m just too cynical and completely off the mark here.
But this is why giving Nobel Prizes only to experimentally confirmed results is a great idea.
I must say, I find something rather disappointing about major scientists trying so hard to defend their pet theories. Aren’t we supposed to be involved in the search for the truth, whatever that might be? Isn’t that why we all got involved in science in the first place, not for personal glorification? If you have a pet theory, and it is disproved, you should be satisfied that it is all part of the process of uncovering the truth of how the universe works. Fighting for your own theory tooth-and-nail seems very low rent.
Both inflation and multiverse ideas bother me when the defenders seem to treat these as firm scientific conclusions. Wouldn’t it be more proper to call them both hypotheses, with various levels of supporting empirical and theoretical evidence?
Anonymous Professor,
I hadn’t thought of that, but it makes a lot of sense. It seemed to me that Guth/Linde and their supporters were more and more engaged in a serious publicity campaign, to make a two-pronged case that inflation is settled science and the multiverse is conventional science, but I couldn’t see a particularly good reason for this. They may very well feel that Steinhardt’s activities threaten to deny them the Nobel that is rightly theirs, and this would explain the nature of their highly unusual response to the SciAm article (organizing a letter of support from people who might be thought to have influence with the Nobel selection committee).
The majority of physicists don’t give a damn about this “controversy”. The majority of physicists is not doing theoretical physics, and most of them are doing experiments on subject very far of inflation/cosmology or what not.
And even among theorists, quite a few of them (me included), are not doing HEP/QG/… Reducing “physicists” to “string theorists” and affiliated is quite tiring, but I guess this is just usual business in pop science…
I am just a mathematician who is somewhat versed in the philosophy of science, but I do wonder: Does it makes sense to classify a statement X as a ‘testable prediction’ if the verification of X depends on scientists, at some point in time, becoming ‘convinced that the universe has a nonzero density of electric charge or angular momentum’? Clearly we are not talking about things which are ‘directly measurable’, in any reasonable sense of the expression.
The whole idea behind falsifiability is that scientific theories should be answerable to nature in as direct a way as possible, so certainly without the interference of other theories. This is even the vital fact about scientific theories that ensures that they have real content, and are about something: since it is conceivable that they are false, but in fact all our experiments have shown them to be true, they tell us something real about nature.
If instead of making our theories answerable to nature, we make them answerable to just the conviction of scientists, we lose this essential quality of science. It ceases to tell us something real about nature, and only tells us something real about the ideas of scientists instead. This is exactly what the notions of ‘testability’ and ‘falsifiability’ were designed to avoid.
In other words, the whole notion of ‘testable’ is being hollowed out if it is allowed to stand in the way Guth is using it. Not just being hollowed out, I would say, but completely subverted. I think it is a terribly sad state of affairs that this type of sophistry is being peddled by a serious scientist writing for a serious public.
In the linked article, the Linde-Guth side argue that inflation is not really a theory, but rather a “class of models, a sweeping principle, a paradigm” containing a multitude of testable models. As I understand it, Linde-Guth do not disagree with Steinhardt that inflation can support any/all outcomes. Yet, they want to take credit for only those models which have continued to survive nature’s verdict. They say the, “key is to figure out which model of inflation is right,” but why must one of them be right?
Reading this article and then going back and reading Steinhardt’s “fact checking” page where he shows all these failed paper’s by Linde-Guth and company with “simple models” that have since been experimentally ruled out just leaves me with wondering what explanatory power can Linde-Guth claim of inflationary theory?
Is modern physics really just about coming up with creative mathematical paradigms describing a whole zoo of potential ways nature could go and then when a new observation is made or a new experiment conducted just shuttering that part of the zoo newly out of sync with nature’s evidence? That seems… so sad. Modern physicists reduced to nature’s ambulance chasers 🙁
RP,
I don’t think the problem with the Guth claim is the “became convinced” part, which he could easily reword in a different way that would avoid what I think bothers you.
The problem is the nature of the falsifiability claim itself. The universe as a whole is well-known to be electrically neutral, and it’s very hard to imagine an experimental result that would show overall non-neutrality. So much so that I’m pretty sure no one is looking for such a thing. I’m not sure what if any experimental signal there would be for a global angular momentum of the universe, maybe there is such a thing, but as far as I know there isn’t and no one is looking.
Saying that “my theory is falsifiable because X would be evidence against it” where X is something highly implausible that no one expects to see or is looking for is a standard bogus argument. To see the problem, note that I have a theory that everything that happens is determined by the Jolly Green Giant. This theory is falsifiable, because in principle by observing the CMB, one might see the written message “I’m the Jolly Red Giant, not the Jolly Green Giant”.
The other problem with Guth’s claim is that, if someone were to observe a global charge or angular momentum of the universe, I suspect that by the next day Linde and others would have a version of an inflationary model which produced universes with a global charge or angular momentum. Personally, if the above mentioned CMB message were found, I would just say that it really is the Jolly Green Giant, it’s just that he’s a Jolly Green Giant who likes to play tricks.
This year’s Nobel will probably go to LIGO. Judging by past behavior, the Nobel won’t go to an astronomy/cosmology result two years in a row, so the next reasonable chance inflation has is 2019. If this is a campaign for the Nobel, it will have to be a prolonged one. So by 2019, we will probably have a good idea whether it is or not.
Peter,
Jolly Green Giant? I thought it was turtles all the way down.
Anonymous Prof, while I think you might well be right, I couldn’t see the Nobel committee considering inflation. If that’s what Linde and Guth are after, it’s a false hope. I’m no big fan of the Nobel, but they have been pretty strict about experimental confirmation.
Peter
Since the Anonymous Professor has raised the issue lobbying for Nobel, it is worth mentioning the other contribution of Prof Paul S.
Paul Steindhardt wrote an excellent book on ” Quasicrystals” . Paul S contributed a lot to the theoretical basis of quasicrystals. In fact in one interview Dan Schectmann to a TV station told the interviewer whether anybody shared the Nobel prize with him, when he recd the phone call for the prize announcement. It was obvious he was referring to Paul S. Here is paper in Dec 1984 in PRL pf Levine and Paul S where they have cited the paper of Dans S and others.
https://journals.aps.org/prl/pdf/10.1103/PhysRevLett.53.2477
Here is the paper of Dan S and others. in November 1984
https://journals.aps.org/prl/pdf/10.1103/PhysRevLett.53.1951
There are many more critics to the inflationary paradigm than Amanda Gefter’s article claims. But some of the critics of the inflationary paradigm go too far in claiming that it should be completely abandoned and some of its advocates go too far in claiming it should be thought of as a settled science. The truth is between these two extremes and numerous critics and advocates of the inflationary paradigm fail to realize that non-eternal inflation is much easier to realize than had been previously thought. For instance, the Wikipedia article on eternal inflation points out that “A 2014 paper by Kohli and Haslam called into question the viability of the eternal inflation theory, by analyzing Linde’s chaotic inflation theory in which the quantum fluctuations are modeled as Gaussian white noise [arxiv 1408.2249]. They showed that in this popular scenario, eternal inflation in fact cannot be eternal, and the random noise leads to space-time being filled with singularities. This was demonstrated by showing that solutions to the Einstein field equations diverge in a finite time. Their paper therefore concluded that the theory of eternal inflation based on random quantum fluctuations would not be a viable theory, and the resulting existence of a multiverse is still very much an open question that will require much deeper investigation”. The conservation laws are certainly not evidence of eternal inflation and de-Sitter space is also unstable in quantum gravity (e.g. arxiv 1608.07237).
All of this shows that non-eternal inflation is vastly superior to eternal inflation. Eternal inflation inherits various pathologies of infinity. In an infinite cosmos there is no way to have a coherent measure (e.g. arxiv 1202.3376 and 1211.1347). This fact follows from basic Cantorian set theory. Because there are many ways to establish bijections between an infinite number of events, probabilities can be anything one wants. In these kinds of infinite situations probability questions are meaningless. For example, what fraction of the positive integers are odd? One might think it is 50 percent but it could be 75 percent if the bijection is {2} pairs with {1,3,5}, {4} pairs with {7,9,11}, and so on.
Non-eternal inflation is predictive, explanatory, has no multi-mess and no measure problems, unlike eternal inflation which has all of these problems. There are many ways to inflate the cosmos without self-reproduction. These include using some type of fluid to do the inflating (e.g. arxiv 1609.04953, 1601.04773 and 1601.05337) and multi-field inflationary models can easily be non-eternal. The weak gravity conjecture prohibits eternal inflation (e.g. arxiv 0707.3471 and 0805.4520) and the string landscape is also inconsistent with eternal inflation (e.g. arxiv 1404.5543, 1609.00385 and 1504.00056). There are also more traditional ways of doing this (e.g. arxiv 1409.2335). Although inflation theory is popular with many early universe cosmologists, it is not a standard in the same way that General Relativity, the standard model of particle physics, and the LCDM model are. The idea of a strong but short lived vacuum energy is plausible and compelling but its details are almost entirely unknown. Cosmic inflation can be thought of as a faster and stronger version of dark energy but the mechanisms of dark energy are almost completely unknown. If dark energy inflation is a sibling of cosmic inflation, perhaps related by some types of seesaw mechanisms, then it is grossly premature to claim that their details are understood in the same way that the details of General Relativity and particle physics are understood. That means, for example, there is no solid basis to claim that inflation leads to a multiverse and it is grossly premature to claim that the mechanisms postulated in traditional inflationary theory are correct explanations of nature.
There is equivalence between the two major sides in this debate because the cosmological community is not mostly nor entirely on one side in the following sense. Cosmic inflation has been quite popular in the sense that very early universe cosmologists find the idea of a short lived but strong non-zero vacuum energy compelling enough to work on. But the idea is very much under development; its practitioners certainly are not claiming that it is a finished product. So the so-called multiverse is certainly not any kind of standard. In her blog on 12/19/15 Sabine Hossenfelder wrote “But the longer the chain of inference, and the less trust you have in the theories used for inference, the less real objects become. In this layered reality the multiverse is currently at the outer fringes. It’s as unreal as something can be without being plain fantasy”. She also wrote in a different blog that the multiverse is something that researchers within the scientific community spend almost no time on. And the problem of inflation’s initial conditions are only partly solved (e.g. arxiv 1601.01918 and 1506.07306).
It should also be pointed out that string gas cosmology is a very plausible and compelling scenario that is completely consistent with all cosmological observations (e.g. arxiv 1505.02381). String gas cosmology requires that the primordial power spectra be almost scale invariant with a slight scalar mode red tilt whereas in inflation theory the potential must be chosen such that these properties emerge (e.g. arxiv 1608.05079). And string gas cosmology can explain why there are only three large spatial dimensions: the annihilation process cannot take place in more than three dimensions (e.g. arxiv 1105.3247). But, like inflation, string gas cosmology still has lots of work to be done. And it is also possible that the correct explanation for the very early cosmos is something entirely different from all of these approaches. An experimentalist will criticize all of these approaches in that the hypothesized additional scalar fields do not have their existence empirically established. The quantas of the inflaton fields have not been observed in any particle accelerators nor have they been observed in any cosmic rays and the extra dimensions of string theory have not been empirically verified. So all of these approaches still have a long way to go.
The problem that nobody seems to want to talk about is that rather than trying to find a minimal model that explains the data and leave it at this, there are many hundreds of models for inflation all of which are almost certainly wrong because they contain too many details that aren’t supported by data. As the philosophers have it, these models are severely underdetermined. (Good paper about this here.)
Theoretical physicists produce these models literally because they can make money with it. They make money with it by getting them published and then using the publications to claim it’s relevant research so it’ll get funded and they can hire more postdocs to crunch out more papers. It’s the same reason why theorists invent dark matter particles and extensions of the standard model. It’s a way to make a living.
Steinhardt & co have an issue with this because this overproduction crisis tends to crowd out alternative explanations. I agree that that’s a problem, but that doesn’t mean of course that Steinhardt’s alternative is a better explanation for the data…
What’s really missing here is a scientific criterion to draw the line and say, look, at this point in time it entirely pointless to produce further variants of speculations because the data isn’t there and won’t be there for decades to come. But nobody in the community has an incentive to come up with such a criterion. That’s because along the line everyone makes money with this overproduction. It’s for this reason I’m putting my hope on philosophers to help us out because I find this situation pretty embarrassing for my discipline.