The LHCP 2017 conference was held this past week in Shanghai, and among the results announced there were new negative results about SUSY from ATLAS with both ATLAS and CMS now reporting for instance limits on gluino masses of around 2 TeV. The LHC has now ruled out the existence of SUSY particles in the bulk of the mass range that will be accessible to it (recall for instance that pre-LHC, gluino mass limits were about 300 GeV or so).
Over the years there has been an ongoing effort to produce “predictions” of SUSY particle masses, based on various sorts of assumptions and various experimental data that might be sensitive to the existence of SUSY particles. One of the main efforts of this kind has been the MasterCode collaboration. Back in 2008 before the LHC started up, they were finding that the “best fit” for SUSY models implied a gluino at something like 600-750 GeV. As data has come in from the LHC (and from other experiments, such as dark matter searches), they have periodically released new “best fits”, with the gluino mass moving up to stay above the increasing LHC limits.
I’ve been wondering how efforts like this would evolve as stronger and stronger negative results came in. The news this evening is that they seem to be evolving into something I can’t comprehend. I haven’t kept track of the latest MasterCode claims, but back when I was following them I had some idea what they were up to. Tonight a large collaboration called GAMBIT released a series of papers on the arXiv, which appear to be in the same tradition of the old MasterCode fits, but with a new level of complexity. The overall paper is 67 pages long and has 30 authors, and there are eight other papers of length totaling over 300 pages. The collaboration has a website with lots of other material available on it. I’ve tried poking around there, and for instance reading a Physics World article about GAMBIT, but I have to confess I remain baffled.
So, the SUSY phenomenology story seems to have evolved into something very large that I can’t quite grasp anymore, perhaps a kind reader expert in this area can explain what is going on.
It just seems to be a software library that allows you to do parameter fitting and likelihood estimation, for a variety of BSM field theories, in a standardized way.
Mitchell Porter,
I can see that much. What I don’t understand is what is new about this, how this is different than previous efforts like MasterCode. What will this do that MasterCode didn’t and why do the assumptions built into seem to be of a higher level of complexity than MasterCode?
I guess part of what I don’t understand is that I would have expected that, as stronger and stronger LHC bounds rule out more and more of these kinds of models, I’d expect people to lose interest in this kind of thing, whereas instead we seem to be seeing a larger and larger group of people working on it.
Yeah and apparently these efforts are well received by the pheno community. Here are some random tweets that popped up in my timeline:
Maybe the last tweet sums up the mindset behind this kind of work: “Yes, nice to see people moving to more complex models.”
No idea, what’s nice about “more complex models”. However, from a naive perspective it seems to make sense that the new bounds require more effort on the “model builder” side and thus more complex fitting codes…
Ryan,
Thanks. That captures part of what is confusing me here. What is the reason for “more complex models”?
Peter,
I think you are right to expect people to lose interest in this stuff, but it feels that you are a bit ahead of time. Losing interest will happen eventually. It’s just that some people are hard to give up, and SUSY models will take some more time to drop out of fashion, IMO.
Best, 🙂
Marko
vmarko,
Yes, but that’s not what I find hard to understand about this project. Looking at their papers I see as output various computed “likelihood” profiles of various quantities, but I find it hard to figure out what assumptions go into these and what their significance is. If the LHC tells you the gluino is above 2 TeV, what is the significance of a likelihood profile for where the mass is supposed to be above 2 TeV? More precisely, take a look at page 8 of this presentation
https://indico.cern.ch/event/571190/contributions/2377454/attachments/1387436/2112013/Kvellestad_GAMBIT_LHC_recast.pdf
about GAMBIT, explaining their take on how to perform a “global fit”. There seems to be so many assumptions and so much complexity built into this fit that I have no idea what it’s significance would be.
I’d rather not have a discussion of the usual issues of SUSY sociology, am curious about this new development.
GAMBIT and MasterCode have overlapping capabilities – they’re two different collaborations working on similar things. One difference is that GAMBIT is open source and seems to have everything up on GitHub. To some people this is a big deal. It maybe also incorporates a few extra codes that MasterCode doesn’t, but that’s less clear to me.
I would usually take “more complex models” to mean more complexity in the phenomenological modeling and likelihood computations, not necessarily more complexity in the fundamental theory. Usually when a theorist comes up with something new the first things one does are quick first-order calculations on what parameters are allowed. But this usually doesn’t include a deep understanding of experimental systematics, cross-experiment effects, etc. That’s where these sorts of codes come in.
Disclaimer: I’m not involved with either project.
Peter,
do you know the essay “Effective quantum field theories” by Georgi in “The New Physics” edited by P. Davies, where he writes about “how theoretical particle physics works as a sociological and historical phenomenon?”
It’s from 1989, but I only recently stumbled upon it. I think it describes nicely the situation nowadays and it helps to understand what people are currently doing in particle physics. I quoted it, and wrote about it here: http://jakobschwichtenberg.com/making_sense/ (at the end of the post)
The most relevant part is probably: “During such periods, without experiment to excite them, theorists tend to relax back into their ground states, each doing, whatever comes most naturally. As a result, since different theorists have different skills, the field tends to fragment into little subfields.”
