Theories of Everything

Posted on May 2, 2017 by woit

I’ve written a review for the latest issue of Physics World of a short new book by Frank Close, entitled Theories of Everything. You can read the review here.

As I discuss in the review, Close explains a lot of history, and asks the question of whether we’re in an analogous situation to that of the beginning of the 20th century, just before the modern physics revolutions of relativity and quantum theory. Are the cosmological constant and the lack of an accepted quantum theory of gravity indications that another revolution is to come? I hope to live long enough to find out…

  1. Doug McDonald says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    “Cosmological observations appear to
    indicate that this is a non-zero num

    ber, with an order of magnitude so
    big that it doesn’t fit at all with what
    one might expect from the Standard
    Model and general relativity.”

    Please explain “big”. I though that the (non stringy) particle physicists said “small”,
    by 30 or 120 orders of magnitude.

  2. Peter Woit says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Doug McDonald,
    Oops, that’s a mistake that seems to have crept in during the editing, and I wasn’t paying enough attention in proof-reading. For “big”, read “small”.

  3. Jamie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Peter, in the review, did you indicate which of the following two scenarios you would prefer as the final outcome of the LHC?

    1. No new physics. Just a standard model Higgs.
    2. The only new physics being Supersymmetry.

    Did you answer that in the review?

