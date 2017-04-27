John Horgan recently sent me some questions, and has put them and my answers up at his Scientific American site, under the title Why String Theory is Still Not Even Wrong. My thanks to him for the questions and for the opportunity to summarize my take on various issues.
Well done. Although I can find no mention of it in a recent arxiv article on the CMB cold spot, it appears the multiverse has somehow crept into the journalistic discussion of it … again,
Thomas Lee Elfritz,
Hadn’t noticed that, but it’s textbook “Fake Physics”:
The paper
https://arxiv.org/abs/1704.03814
would normally get zero public attention, and includes nothing that could seriously be taken as evidence for other universes. The authors put out a press release
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170425124822.htm
in which they highlight the multiverse angle:
‘Perhaps the most exciting of these is that the Cold Spot was caused by a collision between our universe and another bubble universe. If further, more detailed, analysis of CMB data proves this to be the case then the Cold Spot might be taken as the first evidence for the multiverse — and billions of other universes may exist like our own.”
Press stories then come out like this one
http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2017/04/cold-spot-billions-of-light-years-across-was-caused-by-a-collision-with-another-universe-.html
With a blaring headline:
“‘Cold Spot’ Anomaly Billions of Light Years Across –“Caused By a Collision With Another Universe” ”
In deciding where to lay blame for this kind of nonsense and the damage it does to the public understanding of science, I think the bulk of it should go to the scientists involved. Look, if you put out a press release highlighting this, say things like this to reporters, you know very well what the press stories are going to look like.
That sounds about right. I didn’t research it that deeply. I usually just read the paper itself. But what I do is find those papers occasionally through the press, as I don’t have a lot of time to pursue every lead on every search engine using every combination of keywords. It’s nice to see that nowadays they at least provide a link to the papers.
When I run into a whole slew of journalistic failures like that though, that’s usually a sign that something went awry at a deeper more fundamental level and the press is just parroting that problem. Therein lies the problem, as discussed widely now here and elsewhere. What can be done about that, I don’t know, except to just keep slogging.
Peter, just reading your book. I was waiting to see if all this string “theory” stuff worked out. Since it didn’t, and now with the failure to find SUSY it looks like it never will, I’m digging deep into concepts I have heard of but never really taken the time to study. What a great book! I love all the HEP history. In truth I’ve spent as much or more time studying the concepts you mention like renormalizations and group theory on the side as I have reading, but I’m now 1/3rd through and I can say I’m impressed. My goal is to complete it with a decent understanding before your next book comes out. I found it very honorable of you to acknowledge the contributions of Lubos Motl to the book. In my opinion, everyone in the field should be so professional. I also found it enlightening that many theories along the way that were logical, self-consistent, and even elegant were disproved beyond any doubt by experimental evidence. It’s a lesson we must never forget. Best.