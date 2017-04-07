The Social Bubble of Physics

Sabine Hossenfelder is on a tear this week, with two excellent and highly provocative pieces about research practice in theoretical physics, a topic on which she has become the field’s most perceptive critic.
The first is in this month’s Nature Physics, entitled Science needs reason to be trusted. I’ll quote fairly extensively so that you get the gist of her argument:
But we have a crisis of an entirely different sort: we produce a huge amount of new theories and yet none of them is ever empirically confirmed. Let’s call it the overproduction crisis. We use the approved methods of our field, see they don’t work, but don’t draw consequences. Like a fly hitting the window pane, we repeat ourselves over and over again, expecting different results.
Some of my colleagues will disagree we have a crisis. They’ll tell you that we have made great progress in the past few decades (despite nothing coming out of it), and that it’s normal for progress to slow down as a field matures — this isn’t the eighteenth century, and finding fundamentally new physics today isn’t as simple as it used to be. Fair enough. But my issue isn’t the snail’s pace of progress per se, it’s that the current practices in theory development signal a failure of the scientific method…
If scientists are selectively exposed to information from likeminded peers, if they are punished for not attracting enough attention, if they face hurdles to leave a research area when its promise declines, they can’t be counted on to be objective. That’s the situation we’re in today — and we have accepted it.
To me, our inability — or maybe even unwillingness — to limit the influence of social and cognitive biases in scientific communities is a serious systemic failure. We don’t protect the values of our discipline. The only response I see are attempts to blame others: funding agencies, higher education administrators or policy makers. But none of these parties is interested in wasting money on useless research. They rely on us, the scientists, to tell them how science works.
I offered examples for the missing self-correction from my own discipline. It seems reasonable that social dynamics is more influential in areas starved of data, so the foundations of physics are probably an extreme case. But at its root, the problem affects all scientific communities. Last year, the Brexit campaign and the US presidential campaign showed us what post-factual politics looks like — a development that must be utterly disturbing for anyone with a background in science. Ignoring facts is futile. But we too are ignoring the facts: there’s no evidence that intelligence provides immunity against social and cognitive biases, so their presence must be our default assumption…
Scientific communities have changed dramatically in the past few decades. There are more of us, we collaborate more, and we share more information than ever before. All this amplifies social feedback, and it’s naive to believe that when our communities change we don’t have to update our methods too.
How can we blame the public for being misinformed because they live in social bubbles if we’re guilty of it too?
There’s a lot of food for thought in the whole article, and it raises the important question of why the now long-standing dysfunctional situation in the field is not being widely acknowledged or addressed.
On top of this, yesterday’s blog entry at Backreaction was a good explanation of the black hole information paradox, coupled with an excellent sociological discussion of why this has become a topic occupying a large number of researchers. That a large number of people are working on something and they show no signs of finding anything that looks interesting has seemed to me a good reason to not pay much attention, so that’s why I’m not that well-informed about exactly what has been going on in this subject. When I have thought about it, it seemed to me that there was no way to make the problem well-defined as long as one lacks a good theory of quantized space-time degrees of freedom that would tell one what was going on at the singularity and at the end-point of black hole evaporation.
Hossenfelder describes the idea that what happens at the singularity is the answer to the “paradox” as the “obvious solution”. Her take on why it’s not conventional wisdom is provocative:
What happened, to make a long story short, is that Lenny Susskind wrote a dismissive paper about the idea that information is kept in black holes until late. This dismissal gave everybody else the opportunity to claim that the obvious solution doesn’t work and to henceforth produce endless amounts of papers on other speculations.
Excuse the cynicism, but that’s my take on the situation. I’ll even admit having contributed to the paper pile because that’s how academia works. I too have to make a living somehow.
So that’s the other reason why physicists worry so much about the black hole information loss problem: Because it’s speculation unconstrained by data, it’s easy to write papers about it, and there are so many people working on it that citations aren’t hard to come by either.
I hope this second piece too will generate some interesting debate within the field.
Note: It took about 5 minutes for this posting to attract people who want to argue about Brexit or the political situation in the US. Please don’t do this, any attempts to turn the discussion to those topics will be ruthlessly deleted.
It has always seemed obvious to me why pure maths is not afflicted with the sociological issues discussed in the post. The reward system in maths incentivizes quality over quantity, i.e. working on hard problems that take a long time to solve rather than publishing lots of superficial ‘me too’ papers on the latest fad. The way it does this is through the existence of top quality journals. Publishing in one of those journals confers much greater reward than the average or mediocre journals. E.g. a single paper in Ann. Math. is worth more for a mathematician’s career than countless publications in average journals. So pure mathematicians are incentivized to work on more difficult and deeper problems that can lead to publications in the top journals.
Compare this with the situation in physics. Actually HEP theory has its own unique reward system different from the rest of physics and academic science in general. In HEP theory, number of publications and citations is not actually all that important as long as the person has a respectable number of them. People don’t get hired, get grants, or advance their careers by having more publications or citations than others. Instead, it all depends on how they are viewed by the ‘important people’ in the field. Doing good work will of course help them to be viewed positively, but it is not the only factor. In practice it matters a lot that a big shot in the field feels they have something personal at stake in whether the person succeeds or not.
This reward system in HEP theory incentives people to try to maximize the favorability of how they are viewed by the ‘important people’. The first step is to get the attention of those people. This means working on whatever topic those people are working on, try to do PhD or postdocs at the institutions where those people work, etc. Obviously, people who work on other topics will have a hard time in this reward system. Jobwise they will have to try to survive on whatever scraps are left over after the ‘favored’ folks have been accommodated.
Note the difference with pure maths: journals play essentially no role in the reward system in HEP theory. In the major HEP journals, JHEP and Phys.Rev.D, papers making major advances are published side by side with superficial ‘me too’ papers. Quality control and standards for getting published are pretty minimal. So the journals that a HEP theorist publishes in says nothing about the quality of his/her work.
Even the supposedly top physics journal PRL has uneven quality in practice, and publishing in PRL will do nothing for a HEP theorist’s career prospects. Without the backing of important people, PRL publications count for flat zero in HEP theory. And for someone who does have the backing of important people, it doesn’t matter where they publish…
The different reward system in pure maths makes it possible for a mathematician to prove him/herself meritorious and worth supporting regardless of the topic he/she works on or whether he/she is known and viewed favorably by important mathematicians. It is enough that the person produces work of high enough quality to be published in a top maths journal such as Ann. Math. Then the career rewards will be conferred, regardless of other factors such as fashionability of the topic or how well connected the person is.
Working at a prestigious institution and having connections to important people will no doubt help a mathematician to have his/her papers taken seriously by top maths journals, but it is not essential. Unknown/unconnected mathematicians working on unfashionable topics can and do occasionally manage this too, and get the same career rewards. This possibility does not exist in HEP theory; it is simply not part of the reward system.
As for the rest of physics, and academic science in general, from what I’ve seen the reward system is based on a mixture of bean counting (number of publications and citations, h-index), status of the journals the person has published in (impact factors), and the views of important people in the field. At top universities the views of important people carry more weight, while at average research universities the bean count matters more. Hype and fashion seem to play a big role in getting papers published in the journals with high impact factors (Nature, Science, PNAS, PRL etc) – a very different situation that with the top maths journals. This reward system incentivizes academics to treat research as a video game where the objective is to maximize their score. This means do safe ‘me too’ research in hot fashionable areas that can lead to lots of publications and citations.
It seems pretty obvious that pure maths is the only field with a well-functioning reward system that creates good incentives, and I find it amusing how little interest there is in HEP theory or the rest of academic science in considering replicating the maths system in place of the obviously flawed existing systems.
One reason for this is obvious: the people who have risen to the top under the existing reward systems have no interest in replacing it with another system. They think the present system is fine – after all it allowed them to rise to the top so it must be a good one, right? 🙂
Since they are the ones running the show, there is no practical chance that things will change any time soon.
As for Bee’s proposals for how to modify/improve the reward system (written on her blog, not so much in the Nature article), adding a bunch of additional metrics to assess people on along with the ones currently in use seems to me to just be more bean counting that won’t change the “research as a video game” problem. People will game those metrics like they do with the current ones.