There’s a new book out this week from Princeton University Press, Paul Langacker’s Can the Laws of Physics Be Unified? (surely this is a mistake, but there’s also an ISBN number for a 2020 volume with the same name by Tony Zee). It’s part of a Princeton Frontiers in Physics series, in which all the books have titles that are questions. The other volumes all ask “How…” or “What…” questions, but the question of this volume is of a different nature, and unfortunately the book unintentionally gives the answer you would expect from Hinchcliffe’s rule or Betteridge’s law.

This is not really a popular book, rather is accurately described by the author as “colloquium-level”. Lots of equations, but not much detail explaining exactly what they mean, for that some background is needed. The first two-thirds of the book is a very good summary of the Standard Model. For more details, Langacker has a textbook, The Standard Model and Beyond, which will have a second edition coming out later this year.

The last third of the book consists of two chapters addressing the question of the title, beginning with “What Don’t We Know?”. Here the questions are pretty much the usual suspects:

Why the SM spectrum, with its masses and mixing angles?

The hierarchy problem.

The strong CP problem.

Quantum gravity.

Problems rooted in the cosmological model: Baryogenesis, dark matter, dark energy and the CC,

In addition, there are problems listed that are only problems if you philosophically think that a good unified model should be more generic than the SM, leading you to ask: why no FCNC? why no EDM?, why no proton decay?

The last chapter “How will we find out?” lists the usual suspects for ideas about BSM physics: SUSY, compositeness, extra dimensions, hidden sectors, GUTS, string theory. We are told that this is a list of “many promising ideas”. While in general I wouldn’t argue with most of the claims of the book, here I think the author is spouting utter nonsense. The ideas he describes are ancient, many going back 40 years. In many cases they weren’t promising to begin with, introducing a large and complex set of new degrees of freedom without explaining much at all about the SM. Decades of hard work by theorists and experimentalists have not been kind to these ideas. No compelling theoretical models have emerged, and experimental results have been strongly negative, with the LHC putting a large number of nails into the coffins of these ideas. They’re not “promising”, they’re dead.

Langacker does repeatedly point out the problems such ideas have run into, but instead of leaving it at “we don’t know”, he unfortunately keeps bringing up as answer “the multiverse did it”. On page 151 we’re told the most plausible explanation for the CC is “the multiverse did it”, on page 160-163 we’re given “multiverse did it” anthropic explanations for interaction strengths, fermion masses, the Higgs VEV, and the CC. Pages 167-173 are a long argument for “the multiverse did it”. The problem that this isn’t science because it is untestable is dismissed with the argument that it “may well be correct”, and maybe somebody someday will figure out a test. On page 203 we’re told that string theory provides the landscape of vacua necessary to show that “the multiverse did it”.

The treatment of string theory has all of the usual problems: we’re assured that string theory is “conceptually simple”, despite no one knowing what the theory really is. The only problem is that of the “technical details” of constructing realistic vacua. I won’t go on about this, I once wrote a whole book…

In the end, while Langacker expresses the hope that “sometime in the next 10, 50, or 100 years” we will see a successful fully unified theory, there’s nothing in the book that provides any reason for such a hope. There is a lot that argues against such a hope, in particular a lot of argument in favor of giving up and signing up for a multiverse pseudo-scientific endpoint for the field. I suspect the author himself doesn’t realize how much the argument of the book is stacked against his expressed hope and in favor of a negative answer to the title’s question.