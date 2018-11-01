Based on this preprint from Banks and Fischler, I added an update to the FAQ entry about why the ever-popular “string theory makes predictions, but only at high energies where they can’t be tested” argument is not true.
This preprint also updates the acknowledgments story discussed here, with the current version:
The work of T.Banks is NOT supported by the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the Simons or Templeton Foundations or FQXi. The work of W.Fischler is supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant Number PHY-1620610.